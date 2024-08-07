Local gangster arrested after public humiliation and false police claims

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 6, Pattaya police arrested Asadayu K, 28, a member of the Ban Chang-Pattaya gang, who physically humiliated another man in public and boasted about his connections with the police. His actions, showing no regard for consequences, were captured on video.







Asadayu was brought to Pattaya police station for questioning after the investigation team swiftly pursued leads on the case. The assault, which involved physical harm to his friend, Arm, raised significant concern due to Asadayu’s claims of having police connections, which seemed to undermine the authority of the police.

The suspect was eventually located in Chaiyaphum province. Upon spotting the officers, Asadayu attempted to flee into a sugarcane field but was apprehended. The delay in his arrest was partly due to both parties being brought to the police station on the day of the incident. Initially, since the individuals were friends, they opted not to press charges and were fined for disturbing the peace. It was only after Arm formally complained that the police intensified their search for Asadayu.

Asadayu admitted to the assault, citing personal grievances. He claimed that Arm had taunted him and was secretly dating his girlfriend. His anger peaked when he discovered Arm and his girlfriend together in a private room, leading him to drag Arm out and assault him elsewhere to avoid disrupting the accommodation. Asadayu also confessed to falsely boasting about his police connections to intimidate Arm and prevent retaliation, and he apologized for implicating the police inappropriately.

The suspect’s confession was corroborated by video evidence from friends. Authorities are now proceeding with further questioning of the victim and obtaining a medical evaluation of his injuries before formally charging Asadayu. The police have assured the public that there will be no preferential treatment for the suspect and have urged confidence in their commitment to justice.





































