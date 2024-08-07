Six injured as Kuwaiti collides head-on with bike carrying four women

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating head-on motorcycle collision on Chalerm Phrakiat 3rd Road on the night of August 6 left four Thai women and two foreign men critically injured.







The accident occurred in the early hours when 19-year-old Kuwaiti motorbike rider, Mr Abdalaziz, collided head-on with another motorcycle carrying four Thai women. The violent impact threw all six individuals into the air, scattering them across the road. Three of the Thai women were critically injured, one sustained minor injuries, and the Kuwaiti national was in critical condition.

Ms Pranee, 27, who was traveling with three friends from South Pattaya to Central Pattaya, told police that they had signalled to turn into Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 19 when the Kuwaiti rider and his passenger, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with their motorcycle.

A bystander reported the accident to rescue services. In addition to the injuries, two parked cars were also damaged in the collision. Police have inspected the scene, documented the evidence, and are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the crash and the sequence of events leading up to it.





































