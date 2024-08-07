Bolt rider appeals for help after knifepoint motorcycle robbery in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 3, Anuwat Pongwilai, a 21-year-old Bolt rider, reported a brazen robbery in which he was threatened at knifepoint and had his red Honda Scoopy motorcycle stolen by an unidentified man. The incident, which occurred on July 29 shortly after midnight, has left Anuwat without transportation for work.







Anuwat recounted the harrowing event that unfolded after he had dropped off a customer. He had parked his motorcycle at a 7-Eleven in Soi Buakhao 15. While holding his keys, a man in a blue shirt and black shorts, carrying a bag, approached him. The man shoved Anuwat to the ground and threatened him with a knife, demanding his motorcycle keys before fleeing with the vehicle.

Frustrated by the lack of police action, Anuwat has turned to the media for assistance. He expressed disappointment with the Pattaya police response, stating that he was advised to check the CCTV footage himself. Despite reporting the incident, he has received no updates from the authorities.

Anuwat’s plea highlights the significant impact the robbery has had on his life. He has also directed a message to the robber, emphasizing the hardship caused by the theft. His family relies on the motorcycle as their sole means of transportation and source of income. Anuwat is urging the authorities to expedite the search for his vehicle and bring the perpetrator to justice. His call aims to raise awareness and track down the assailant responsible for this awful crime.





































