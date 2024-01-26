Lions roam free in Huay Yai neighbourhood

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Huay Yai District, east of Pattaya, experienced a moment of surprise on January 25 as two lions, Asua and Lin Lin, were found wandering on Soi Khao Makok 13. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, sparking a mix of fascination and excitement in the nearby community.

Local authorities responded promptly to ensure the safety of residents. Upon investigation at the residence, officials found the lions, along with two Rottweilers, under the care of Ms. Sakai, a 28-year-old caretaker who has been raising the lions since they were 45 days old. The animals, now around 10 months old, coexist peacefully with two Rottweiler dogs.







The lions’ brief escape was attributed to a malfunction in the automatic gate, according to Sakai. Authorities successfully intervened, safely returning the lions to their residence and reinforcing the gate with additional locks to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While Sakai assured that the lions pose no threat and can be handled by her alone, opinions among locals vary. Some express comfort with the presence of the lions, while others voice concerns about the potential risks associated with having these animals in a densely populated area.

During the New Year festival, some residents were alarmed, leading to precautions such as escorting children indoors. Reports suggest that the lions were fed with chicken flesh and bones. Despite concerns, there are accounts of the house owner engaging in routine play with the lions, with some locals asserting that the animals are accustomed to friendly interactions. The owners are currently contemplating returning them to the Sikrapong Lion Zoo, where they were initially acquired as babies.

Authorities from Huay Yai Police Station, Tourist Police, and the Department of Forestry are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of both residents and the lions. The legal aspects of the case are also under scrutiny.

The recent inspection by Director Kongkiat Temtamnan and officers from Huay Yai Police Station revealed that the residence, covering an area of 200 square meters, houses two lions along with two Rottweiler dogs. Ms. Sakai confirmed purchasing the lions from Sikrapong Lion Zoo in Nakhon Pathom for 500,000 baht each on December 29, 2022, with a documented contract. The lions were delivered to her house at the age of 45 days.

Veterinarians discovered that both lions had microchips implanted, but the numbers matched only one lion, creating a discrepancy with the delivery document. As a result, officials decided to tranquilize both lions for relocation to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Station (Khao Chee On) while awaiting the correct documentation from the owner.

Kongkiat emphasized that keeping lions without proper authorization is a violation, as they are classified as controlled animals. Regulations stipulate that anyone who possessed a lion before October 18, 2022, must report it to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation by March 2023. In this case, ownership dates back to December 29, 2022, with no prior notification, constituting a violation.

In Chonburi Province, a total of 14 lions have been reported, kept for entertainment purposes by one individual, three farms, and one zoo. The lion spotted riding in a Bentley around Pattaya City, along with these two lions, was not correctly reported and was purchased from the same farm in Nakhon Pathom.

A shopkeeper named Aunty Sudjai, residing across the street, initially believed the homeowner was keeping only dogs. Later she admitted to keeping lions with proper licensing. Sudjai expressed no fear, stating that the lions behaved similarly to regular dogs, showing curiosity but never exhibiting aggression or making threatening sounds.































