Nongprue City Run 2024 invites you to join the fitness revolution

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Nongprue Municipality is all set to host the much-anticipated Nongprue City Run 2024 on February 17 at the scenic Mabprachan Reservoir. The run aims to promote running as an inclusive physical activity for individuals of all ages and genders. It emphasizes the importance of regular exercise in preventing prevalent diseases like dengue fever.

Learning from the challenges faced in previous iterations, such as the absence of mineral salt services for runners, the organizers have secured sponsorships for mineral salt drinks, vitamin B water, and vitamin C water this year. Medical services, supported by Phayathai Sriracha Hospital, will be strategically placed along the race route to ensure the well-being of participants.







In response to concerns about athletes facing the scorching heat, adjustments have been made to the race schedule for a cooler environment. Food and refreshment services have also been relocated closer to the competition area for increased convenience.

To enhance efficiency in ranking participants, timing chips have been introduced this year. The official committees and responsible officers for the Nongprue City Run were formally appointed during the meeting, signifying the event’s growing significance.

While online registrations have officially closed, eager participants can still register directly at the Nongprue Municipality. The event has already seen an overwhelming response, with over 700 individuals registered just short of this year’s target of 1,000 runners.































