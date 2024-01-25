PM discusses with German President on ways forward to elevate bilateral relations to strategic partnership

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, extended a warm welcome to H.E. Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, and his spouse during their official visit to Thailand as Guest of the Government between 24-26 January 2024.

In this occasion, both sides had a bilateral discussion, with relevant ministers in attendance. They discussed ways forward to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, electric vehicles (EVs), circular economy, environment, semi-conductor, railways and vocational education. Both sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, climate change, and sustainable development. They hope to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in the future. (PRD)












































