Lights out in Walking Street Police and DSI raid unlicensed club at 3 AM

PATTAYA, Thailand – Region 2 Police, together with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Pattaya City Police, launched a coordinated raid on a nightclub in Walking Street, Pattaya, after discovering it was allegedly operating as an unlicensed entertainment venue at around 3:00 a.m. on June 1. The operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal nightlife venues and foreign labor compliance. Upon entry, officers found the venue crowded with foreign tourists, predominantly Indian nationals, along with Thai female visitors. Music was immediately stopped and lights were turned on as authorities began inspecting identification documents, passports, and work permits of everyone inside.







Police confirmed that several Indian staff members were employed at the venue and initial checks showed they held valid work permits. However, further scrutiny was ordered after additional foreign women—identified as nationals from Uzbekistan, Russia, and Georgia—were found performing on stage and were brought in for documentation checks. Authorities stated that the primary violation identified at this stage is operating a licensed entertainment venue without proper authorization. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether additional offenses related to foreign labor employment or working conditions are present. Charges will be expanded if further violations are confirmed. (TNA)























































