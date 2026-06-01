Jomtien Complex morning fire alert as crews rush to contain blaze at rental property

By Pattaya Mail
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Firefighters from Pattaya’s Jomtien station respond to a morning blaze at rental rooms inside Jomtien Complex on Thappraya Road.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters from Pattaya City’s Jomtien Fire Station responded to a reported structure fire on the morning of June 1 after flames broke out at a rental room building inside the Jomtien Complex area. At 7:58 a.m., emergency crews deployed fire engines Sakorn 5 and Sakorn 54 along with five firefighters to the scene at rental rooms located at 413/21 Super Town Jomtien on Thappraya Road, opposite View Talay and before the Matchanu traffic-light intersection.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby units. The fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the cause of the fire. No immediate reports of injuries were released.


Emergency crews brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes, preventing flames from spreading to neighboring units.

Authorities are assessing damage and investigating the cause after the early-morning fire at the Super Town Jomtien rental property.
























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