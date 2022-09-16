Potholes, loose manholes, sandbags on agenda in South Pattaya

A city worker welds a loose sewer grate on South Pattaya Road that rattled very loudly when a car drove over it.

Street workers fixed numerous manhole covers in South Pattaya following complaints about noise from cars running over them.
City Councilmen Nikom Sangkaew and Wuttithon Sangurai observed the work outside Wat Chaimongkol Temple Sept. 13.



In addition to loose sewer grates, parts of the drainage system had collapsed leaving deep, dangerous potholes.
Crews then moved to Soi Hollywood behind the Wat Chaimongkol Market where more clattering covers were found. Residents complained all the noise annoyed them.

Residents also requested the city give them sandbags to block floodwaters from the daily downpours during rainy season.


Parts of the collapsed drainage system and potholes were repaired and filled.


Sandbags were also distributed to residents in the area to block floodwaters from the daily downpours during rainy season.









