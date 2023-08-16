Lifeless body of newborn girl found in garbage pile

Pattaya, Thailand – The lifeless body of an infant was found in a garbage pile adjacent to the entrance of the Big C Supercenter Pattaya South Branch on August 14. The female newborn, still attached to the umbilical cord, was wrapped in a pink cloth and placed inside two layers of black plastic bags. The body was unclothed and marked with bloodstains, but all organs were intact.







Sombat Boonkham, a resident who scavenges for recyclables using a motorcycle sidecar, made the initial discovery. While searching through the waste bin, he noticed a peculiar pink plastic basin inside a black plastic bag. Upon closer inspection, he saw the infant’s leg and immediately reported the finding to the authorities.

Another witness, known only as Ae, a cook at a nearby northeastern Thai restaurant, reported observing a couple on a motorcycle around 2 a.m. on August 14. The woman, who was thin and tall, deposited a package near the waste bin while the man displayed unusual restlessness. After leaving the package, the couple swiftly left the scene on their motorcycle.







Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collaborating with a forensic team to gather evidence, including analyzing surveillance footage to identify and locate the infant’s parents. The cause of the infant’s death remains under investigation, awaiting detailed autopsy results from the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

















