Move Forward MP claims protecting woman during Ekkamai restaurant brawl

Move Forward MP Chorayuth Chaturapornprasithas issued a public apology following accusations of his involvement in a brawl that took place during the early hours of Aug 4 at an eatery in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area.

Chorayuth has taken to Facebook to defend himself against online allegations, asserting that he neither initiated the brawl nor attacked the unidentified man involved. Instead, he claimed to be the victim of an unprovoked assault.







Recounting the events, the MP explained that he was enjoying a late-night dinner at his regular dining establishment on Ekkamai with a group of friends. Trouble arose when an individual approached their table for a brief conversation, which escalated when the man kicked a chair and returned to his own table. He subsequently approached their group again, allegedly harassing a woman within Chorayuth’s party.

Chorayuth stated that he intervened to protect the woman from further harassment. However, this intervention apparently led to the man physically assaulting him with slaps and punches. In response, Chorayuth stated that he acted instinctively, retaliating against his assailant.







Meanwhile, Supawadee Tungprom, the woman who was targeted during the altercation, shared her perspective on Facebook. She asserted that she did not have any prior acquaintance with the man involved, whom she accused of putting his hands on her neck.

Local authorities were called to the scene, and ultimately, the situation was resolved amicably. The alleged assailant apologized to Supawadee and agreed not to pursue legal action against Chorayuth. As the incident garners attention and the video continues to circulate on social media, the Move Forward MP’s response and the peaceful resolution of the altercation are being discussed within both local and broader online communities. (NNT)

















