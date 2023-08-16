Wat Boonkanjannaram intersection reopens after extensive road improvements

Pattaya, Thailand – The Wat Boonkanjannaram intersection on Sukhumvit Road was officially reopened on August 14 following a temporary closure for repairs and road surfacing.

This redevelopment initiative is an integral part of Pattaya City’s comprehensive plan to enhance traffic flow, focusing specifically on intersections with deteriorated road conditions. The reconstruction project encompassed four vital points along Sukhumvit Road: North Pattaya Intersection, Motorway Intersection, Wat Boonkanjannaram intersection, and Chaiyapruek intersection. Launched on April 8 of this year, the project would span 300 days, with a slated completion date of February 4, 2024.







The rejuvenation project commenced with the Wat Boonkanjannaram Intersection, which remained closed for about a month to undergo extensive road surface improvements. Even though the work is still ongoing, the city decided to reopen the intersection to alleviate the inconvenience faced by local residents, facilitating smoother traffic flow between the Wat Boonkanjannaram and Chaiyapruek intersections, resulting in reduced travel time for motorist heading towards Thepprasit Road.





















