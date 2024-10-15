Legal experts gather to address Global Trends and Sustainability at Annual Business Forum

BANGKOK, Thailand – The ASEAN Legal Alliance (ALA) and Warwick Legal Network (WLN) launched their Annual Business Forum on September 26, themed “Riding Global Trends.” The event gathered legal experts, business leaders, and policymakers from across the ASEAN region and beyond to explore the intersections of law, business, and sustainability. Hosted at the Pullman Bangkok King Power from September 26-27, the forum fostered collaboration and exchange.









The first day featured “The 2030 SDGs Game,” facilitated by Dr. Scott Smith of Assumption University, Thailand. This immersive workshop simulated a future world in 2030, encouraging participants to engage with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The 2030 SDGs Game provided an engaging and thought-provoking start to the Annual Business Forum,” said Dr. Smith. “Participants explored global challenges firsthand while developing essential skills in collaboration, strategic thinking, and adaptability.”

The September 27 conference stood out as a carbon-neutral event, supported by carbon credit sponsorship from Uwork999 Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based construction services company. This initiative underscores ALA and its partners’ commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability throughout the region.





His Excellency Chuan Leekpai, former Prime Minister of Thailand, attended as the guest of honor. In his keynote address, he highlighted the importance of a strong rule of law in fostering business growth during transformative periods. He stressed the need for consistent legal frameworks to ensure economic stability and sustainability.

The event featured panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops focused on navigating global economic shifts. One notable session, “Thailand Investment Opportunities,” explored the country’s competitive positioning in the global market, moderated by Khun Siriporn Chaiyasuta. Panelists included Mr. Danucha Pichayanan from the National Economic and Social Development Council and Ms. Jareeporn Jarukirnsakul from WHA Corporation Pcl., discussing investment incentives and Thailand’s technological and infrastructural advancements.

Established in 2014, the ASEAN Legal Alliance represents a coalition of law firms across ASEAN nations, providing seamless legal services regionally. The partnership with the Warwick Legal Network, which includes law firms in Europe and the Americas, enhances ALA’s ability to support clients globally.

The conference also highlighted emerging topics such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, AI, and digital transformation. The panel “Business Under the ESG Era,” moderated by Khun Kittinut Supsoontornkul, featured insights from Dr. Virat Somsri from the Department of Climate Change & Environment and Mr. Alex Wan, CEO of Star Century Group. Discussions emphasized how ESG considerations are reshaping corporate governance and legal compliance, underscoring the role of carbon credits and sustainable enterprise initiatives.

Aloysius Wee, Managing Partner of AQUINAS Law Alliance and Chairman of the ASEAN Legal Alliance, remarked, “This forum comes at a crucial time as we navigate the complexities of rapid technological advancements and a shifting economic landscape. Our collaboration with the Warwick Legal Network equips legal professionals and business leaders with the knowledge and tools to embrace global trends like ESG, digital transformation, and AI.”

As the forum progressed, participants engaged in actionable discussions on topics including intellectual property in the digital age, cross-border corporate law, and sustainable real estate investment. These conversations are expected to foster strategic collaborations and policy recommendations that will shape the future of law and business within ASEAN and beyond.

For more information about the ASEAN Legal Alliance, visit www.aseanlegalalliance.net To learn more about Warwick Legal Network, visit www.warwicklegal.com





































