No alcohol day Thursday 17 October

By Pattaya Mail
Devotees perform the “Tak Bat Devo” ceremony by bringing offerings of food for monks at Wat Chai Mongkol Royal Monastery to mark the end of Buddhist Lent (Auk Pansa). (Pattaya Mail File Photo)

PATTAYA, Thailand – It will not be possible to purchase alcohol in Thailand, except at international airports, for the whole of Thursday 17 October (from midnight to midnight).  This is in recognition of the End of Buddhist Lent, Auk Phansa, a very significant date in the Buddhist calendar.





However, Auk Phansa is not a public holiday: thus immigration, banks and public services will be open as usual.  However, they will be closed for the public holiday celebrating Chulalongkorn Day on Wednesday October 23.  Chulalongkorn is not an alcohol-free day.
















