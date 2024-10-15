No alcohol day Thursday 17 October

PATTAYA, Thailand – It will not be possible to purchase alcohol in Thailand, except at international airports, for the whole of Thursday 17 October (from midnight to midnight). This is in recognition of the End of Buddhist Lent, Auk Phansa, a very significant date in the Buddhist calendar.













However, Auk Phansa is not a public holiday: thus immigration, banks and public services will be open as usual. However, they will be closed for the public holiday celebrating Chulalongkorn Day on Wednesday October 23. Chulalongkorn is not an alcohol-free day.





































