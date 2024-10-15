YWCA Pattaya seeks support for Children’s Education and Eyeglasses initiative

PATTAYA, Thailand – The YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Chapter, a Christian association committed to aiding underprivileged families, is calling for public support for two of its key projects aimed at improving the lives of children in need.









The first initiative, the “Happy Family” project, was established in 1990 to assist disadvantaged families, particularly orphans or children living with relatives. Many of these families struggle to afford schooling for all their children, so the YWCA provides scholarships to ensure they receive a proper education. However, the organization’s impact remains limited without broader public generosity.

Nittaya Patimasongkroh, President of the YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Chapter, highlighted the importance of the second project, which addresses visual impairments in children. “Many students in Pattaya schools were found to have vision issues, such as difficulty seeing clearly, squinting, and frequent headaches. Financial constraints often prevent these children from accessing necessary eye exams. Some cases revealed severe myopia, with prescriptions ranging from -600 to -700. This project, funded by community donations, aims to provide youth with the visual support needed for their education and daily lives,” she stated.





“We deeply believe that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, but we can only do so much on our own. With your support, we can offer these children the opportunity for a brighter future,” added Nittaya.

The YWCA collects donated eyeglass frames and provides lenses to ensure children in need can see clearly and succeed in their studies. “We are committed to helping as many children as possible, but we rely on donations to make a lasting difference. Please help us to help,” Nittaya urged.

For more information or to offer your support, contact Nittaya Patimasongkroh at 099-162-9797, or via email at [email protected].





































