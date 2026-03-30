Late-night clash between tourists and transgender group on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night altercation broke out in the early hours of March 29 on Walking Street Pattaya, drawing crowds and prompting a rapid response from tourist police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near the parking area by the old South Pattaya pier at the entrance to the popular nightlife strip in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District.

Authorities arriving at the scene found a large group of Thai and foreign onlookers gathered, many recording the incident on their mobile phones. The disturbance involved a foreign female tourist, believed to be aged between 25 and 35, and a group of approximately 8–10 transgender individuals. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, causing chaos in the area.

During the altercation, several parked motorcycles were knocked over and damaged, adding to the disorder and concern among bystanders.

Tourist police were able to bring the situation under control shortly afterward. Four foreign women were taken in for questioning and identification procedures, while the other group dispersed from the scene. Officers are continuing efforts to locate those involved for further questioning and to determine the cause of the dispute.

Reports indicate that similar incidents have occurred in the area on multiple occasions, prompting growing calls from local residents and business operators for stricter safety measures. Walking Street remains one of Pattaya’s busiest nightlife zones, attracting large numbers of visitors each night.



































