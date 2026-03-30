Royal Thai Navy intercepts suspected illegal fuel smuggling vessel in upper Gulf

PATTAYA, Thailand – The First Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy has stepped up efforts to combat illegal fuel smuggling, intercepting a suspicious tugboat in the upper Gulf of Thailand during a recent patrol operation.

On March 26, forces under the First Naval Area Command deployed HTMS Tak Bai to conduct surveillance in the upper Gulf. During the mission, officers identified a tugboat behaving suspiciously, heading south and attempting to evade inspection. The vessel was ordered to stop and underwent an initial search.

Authorities found four crew members onboard, along with incomplete vessel documentation. The boat was subsequently escorted to Chuk Samet Port at Sattahip Naval Base for a more detailed inspection.

On March 27, a joint task force led by the First Naval Area Command, in coordination with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 1 and other relevant agencies—including the Marine Department, Excise Department, and Naval Supply Department—conducted a thorough investigation.

The vessel, identified as a push-tug boat with a gross tonnage of 86.37 tons, was found to have multiple violations. Officials reported that the vessel’s license documents did not match the name and registration number displayed on the hull, while onboard documentation for both the vessel and crew was not properly maintained in accordance with regulations. In addition, authorities discovered fuel stored onboard, which was later confirmed to be diesel B0 and is suspected to be in violation of excise laws.



Officials have collected fuel samples for further analysis and are preparing legal action against those involved.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying crackdowns on illegal fuel smuggling, particularly amid fluctuating oil prices, to safeguard national interests and maintain public confidence.



































