Jomtien businesses caught linking wastewater pipes to public drains without approval

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local enforcement officers in Jomtien have taken action against business operators found illegally connecting private wastewater pipes to the public drainage system without proper authorization.

Officials from the municipal enforcement unit conducted on-site inspections after discovering unauthorized excavation and pipe installation linking private discharge systems to public infrastructure. The violations were carried out without approval from relevant authorities.

Initial action has been taken, with officers issuing formal citations requiring the operators to report to the Jomtien enforcement office and pay fines in accordance with municipal regulations.

Authorities stressed that such measures are necessary to maintain order, protect public infrastructure, and ensure that shared utility systems are not misused or damaged.

The curb forms part of ongoing efforts to improve urban management in Pattaya, particularly in high-density areas like Jomtien, where infrastructure is under increasing pressure from rapid development and business activity.



































