Stinking mess on Pattaya Beach as broken wash basin alarms locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – A public wash basin along Pattaya South Beach has fallen into disrepair, with stagnant water and accumulated waste creating strong foul odors, prompting complaints from local residents.

On March 28, reporters visited the site following reports from the public and found the basin filled with standing water, rendering it unusable. The area showed visible signs of neglect, with sand, cigarette butts, garbage, and green algae buildup inside the basin.

The stagnant water has produced a strong unpleasant smell, affecting both locals and tourists passing through the busy beachfront area.

A local resident said the issue began around two to three days ago and had not been observed previously. He noted that the smell has continued to worsen, raising concerns among nearby residents.

Residents are now urging relevant authorities to take urgent action to resolve the issue, warning that the problem could damage the city’s tourism image if left unaddressed.

Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s most visited destinations, and locals stress that maintaining cleanliness and public facilities is essential to preserving confidence among visitors.









































