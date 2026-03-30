Smoother roads ahead as Pattaya starts major asphalt project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Infrastructure improvements are underway in Pattaya as authorities begin resurfacing work along the railway parallel road, aiming to enhance traffic flow and road safety.

On March 28, the city launched asphalt paving operations along the stretch from Khao Talo to the junction behind Wat Tham, covering a distance of approximately 800 meters. The upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility and strengthen key transport links.

The project involves laying a two-layer asphalt surface to increase durability and ensure the road can withstand long-term use, particularly under heavy traffic conditions.

Once completed, the improved route is expected to ease congestion, provide smoother travel, and better connect important areas across the city.

Officials say the upgraded road will become another high-quality transport route supporting Pattaya’s continued development and growing traffic demands.



































