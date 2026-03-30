Sattahip hotel owner donates 600 bags of rice to support children with disabilities

PATTAYA, Thailand – A well-known hotel owner from Sattahip has donated 600 bags of rice to support children with disabilities under the care of the Baan Nontapum Foundation in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province.

The Wisarutthamrongkul family, owners of Swan Lake Hotel Sattahip, made the donation to help provide essential food supplies and ease the financial burden of caring for children with disabilities.

The contribution was delivered to the foundation, which provides long-term care and support for a large number of children requiring assistance.

The family said the initiative aims to support basic living needs and improve the quality of life for vulnerable children under the foundation’s care.

They added that they remain committed to ongoing social responsibility efforts, reflecting their dedication to giving back to society and creating sustainable opportunities for disadvantaged groups.



































