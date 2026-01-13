Blocked sidewalks prompt fines and public backing in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City enforcement officers carried out a footpath-clearing operation on South Pattaya Road on January 12, issuing tickets to vehicles parked illegally and blocking pedestrian walkways.

Municipal officers (Thetsakij) inspected the area after repeated complaints about cars obstructing footpaths, forcing pedestrians to step into traffic. Officers issued formal violation notices and ordered offending drivers to pay fines in accordance with the law at the Pattaya City Enforcement Office.

City officials said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety and restore public walkways, particularly in busy urban areas where illegal parking has become a persistent problem.







Photos of the enforcement action shared online triggered strong public reactions. Many residents voiced support for stricter penalties, including license suspension and wheel clamping, while others questioned whether drivers were local or foreign. Several commenters criticized what they described as selfish behavior and a lack of respect for basic traffic rules.

Pattaya authorities reiterated that footpaths are designated for pedestrians and warned that continued violations would result in penalties. Enforcement teams said regular patrols and inspections will continue to discourage illegal parking and improve overall road safety.



































