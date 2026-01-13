Drunk foreign tourist found sleeping on Pattaya roadside as officials vow continued patrols

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya municipal officers wake a foreign tourist found sleeping on the roadside in Soi Pattaya 5 on January 12.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers and police in Pattaya intervened after discovering a foreign tourist in an intoxicated state sleeping on the roadside in the early hours of January 12, raising renewed concerns about public safety and behavior in the resort city.

The incident occurred inside Soi Thappraya 5, in Jomtien, where Pattaya City enforcement officers (Thetsakij) working alongside local police found the foreign man lying on the side of the road, apparently under the influence of alcohol. Authorities immediately woke him due to fears he could be struck by passing vehicles or suffer harm from surrounding environmental hazards.

Officials issued a warning and advised the man to return to his accommodation as soon as possible for his own safety and that of other road users. No injuries were reported.


Officials assess the scene after discovering the intoxicated man lying dangerously close to traffic lanes.

The incident sparked strong reactions online after photos were shared, with many residents expressing frustration over repeated cases involving intoxicated foreign tourists. Some questioned why such incidents continue to occur and whether Pattaya risks gaining a reputation for attracting low-quality tourism.

Local authorities have repeatedly stressed that while Pattaya welcomes visitors from around the world, public intoxication and unsafe behavior pose risks not only to individuals but also to traffic safety and the city’s image. Enforcement teams say patrols will continue, particularly in busy nightlife areas, to prevent accidents and maintain public order.

Police and city enforcement officers advise the tourist to return to his accommodation for safety reasons.

 

The tourist’s friend arrives at the scene and leads him back to their accommodation after officers warned him about the danger of sleeping on the roadside.















