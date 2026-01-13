Drunk foreign tourist found sleeping on Pattaya roadside as officials vow continued patrols

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers and police in Pattaya intervened after discovering a foreign tourist in an intoxicated state sleeping on the roadside in the early hours of January 12, raising renewed concerns about public safety and behavior in the resort city.

The incident occurred inside Soi Thappraya 5, in Jomtien, where Pattaya City enforcement officers (Thetsakij) working alongside local police found the foreign man lying on the side of the road, apparently under the influence of alcohol. Authorities immediately woke him due to fears he could be struck by passing vehicles or suffer harm from surrounding environmental hazards.

Officials issued a warning and advised the man to return to his accommodation as soon as possible for his own safety and that of other road users. No injuries were reported.







The incident sparked strong reactions online after photos were shared, with many residents expressing frustration over repeated cases involving intoxicated foreign tourists. Some questioned why such incidents continue to occur and whether Pattaya risks gaining a reputation for attracting low-quality tourism.

Local authorities have repeatedly stressed that while Pattaya welcomes visitors from around the world, public intoxication and unsafe behavior pose risks not only to individuals but also to traffic safety and the city's image. Enforcement teams say patrols will continue, particularly in busy nightlife areas, to prevent accidents and maintain public order.




































