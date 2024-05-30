High-speed rail delays stall Pattaya Transit-Oriented Development plans

PATTAYA, Thailand – A workshop was conducted at City Hall on May 29, focusing on the development of areas surrounding the Pattaya High-Speed Rail Station and the Bali Hai Pier Green Line Monorail Station. This event aimed to present and refine Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) plans for these critical transit hubs.

The workshop was a collaborative effort involving Pattaya City, the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC), and the World Bank. The primary objectives were to solicit feedback and suggestions on TOD development plans, facilitate idea exchange among participants, and integrate international experiences shared by the World Bank team.







One significant area of concern raised during the meeting was the delay in the high-speed rail project connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya airports. The project is currently three years behind schedule, raising potential impacts on the TOD projects in Pattaya. The Pattaya TOD initiatives are envisioned as joint investments involving the government, the private sector, and local landowners.

The workshop saw participation from key figures, including Boontian Jansuk, Director of Pattaya City’s Engineering Department, representatives from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the World Bank, and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, who emphasized the importance of clear communication from involved agencies to bolster public confidence in the implementation of these projects.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai expressed his optimism of the project saying, “The successful completion of the Pattaya TOD projects is anticipated to significantly enhance the city’s mass transportation system, both on land and water, promising a transformative impact on the region’s connectivity and economic development.”





































