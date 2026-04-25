Bolt Thailand probes driver misconduct, reminds passengers to use registered accounts only

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bolt Thailand has acknowledged reports circulating on social media regarding alleged inappropriate behavior involving a driver on its platform, stressing that user safety remains its highest priority and confirming that investigations are underway.

The company said it is working closely with relevant authorities, with the account in question already identified. Both driver and passenger parties have been contacted to gather further details, while a review of safety procedures is ongoing.







The case comes amid heightened public attention following a separate incident in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem area, where a 17-year-old student reportedly jumped from a ride-booked motorcycle taxi late at night after feeling unsafe during the journey, April 23. The rider was later arrested by police and faces multiple charges, including unlawful restraint and operating an unauthorized passenger service.

Bolt emphasized that all users must register and use verified accounts only, and reiterated that account sharing or allowing others to use an account is strictly prohibited under platform rules.

The company added that if misconduct is confirmed in any case, it will not hesitate to take strong action, including permanent suspension of accounts.



As part of its ongoing safety measures, Bolt continues to promote features such as real-time trip sharing, emergency assistance tools, and in-ride recording, aiming to improve passenger confidence across Thailand’s major cities, including busy tourist destinations like Pattaya.

Officials said the platform will continue cooperating with authorities to strengthen enforcement and ensure safer ride-hailing services nationwide.

















































