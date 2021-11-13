Koh Larn Music Festival site kept clean by Pattaya sanitation teams

Two teams of sanitation workers will blanket the Pattaya Music Festival stage on Koh Larn to quickly return Nuan Beach to its pristine condition, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai pledged.

With up to 6,000 people expected to travel each day to the island for the Nov. 12-13 concerts, many have expressed concern about littering and the impact on the beach and the end of the island where the concerts are being held.







Manote said two shifts of sanitation workers have been scheduled to keep the area clean: One will work during the concert from 6-11 p.m. while the second will begin the big clean-up from 1 a.m. onward.

Lots of trash cans, including 400-liter plastic dumpsters, were deployed at the concert site. Trash is expected to total about 10 tons over the two days.



By Sunday morning, no one will be able to tell there was a two-day concert on Nuan Beach, Manote vowed.

Similar sanitation efforts are underway on Jomtien Beach, where the second stage is located. The wider area required the city to place many more trash bins, all of which will be emptied during and after the concert, Manote said.



























