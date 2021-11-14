Lula, Sea Dog headline Pattaya Loy Krathong festival

By PCPR
Live music, cultural performances and awards will highlight Pattaya’s official Loy Krathong celebration Nov. 19.

Bossa nova singer Lula headlines Friday’s festival on Pattaya Beach at Central Road, which caps a full day of activities beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Giant krathongs made by community organizations and businesses will be on display until 4:30 p.m., with awards handed out at 5:30 p.m.

Art and cultural performances run 6-8 p.m., interrupted only by local officials pontificating at the opening ceremony.

The Sea Dog band takes the stage at 8 p.m. followed by Luna from 10 p.m. to midnight.









