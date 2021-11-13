Thailand drinking venues will reopen only when COVID-19 is under control

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force has decided to push back the reopening of nightlife venues until January next year, tentatively until 15 January, while the number of dark-red provinces under maximum disease control has been reduced to 6.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Friday in its full panel meeting officially approved the reduction of provinces designated as dark-red zones for the strict and highest level of COVID-19 control measures, from 7 to 6 provinces.







With the removal of Chanthaburi from the dark-red list, the strict and highest level of COVID-19 control is currently applicable to Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and Songkhla. The nighttime curfew will continue to be imposed in these 6 provinces until at least 30 November.

The color-coded lists of provinces under different disease control levels are adjusted to reflect the current situation, with 39 provinces now on the red list for highest control, 23 provinces on the orange list, 5 provinces on the yellow list, and 4 provinces on the blue list.



The center has also approved the decision to postpone the reopening date for nightclubs, bars, and karaoke venues from the initial date of 1 December, in order to give related agencies more time to prepare and evaluate the situation.

The new tentative date for the reopening is 16 January, provided that stringent disease control measures prove successful. (NNT)



























