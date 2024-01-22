Residents rally against U-Tapao Airport’s noise impact

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Ban Chang district in Rayong province have united to voice their opposition to the U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport development project, expressing concerns about the detrimental effects of aircraft noise. With nearly 500 households in the vicinity feeling the strain, tensions are escalating as authorities have yet to address their grievances. The community, having drawn a symbolic red line, is now poised to stage a demonstration at U-Tapao Airport.







Chawalit Romruen, the headman of Samnakthon sub-district, and Prasert Saengyai, a representative of the affected community, led over 400 residents in a gathering at an open space near the headman’s residence on January 20. Their objective was to voice opposition and request a comprehensive review of the Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) and the sound mapping plan linked to the U-Tapao Airport development project.

The recent sound mapping plan has become a focal point of concern for the community, with the current assessment by the designated company indicating that only 93 households are affected by the noise. This stands in stark contrast to a previous assessment that identified 480 affected households. Chawalit underscored the discrepancy, raising questions about the validity of the current assessment and leaving the community dissatisfied.







Residents clarified that their opposition is not against the U-Tapao Airport development project as a whole, but specifically targets the recent sound mapping plan. They argue that the current noise levels, peaking at 80 decibels during aircraft operations, are causing distress to the affected residents. Their primary demand is fair compensation and a thorough review of the project to ensure a just resolution.

Chawalit issued a warning, stating that if the issues are not promptly addressed, the affected residents are prepared to symbolically demonstrate their dissatisfaction to the highest authorities of the airport.





























