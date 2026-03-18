Knife-wielding man acting erratically detained on Jomtien Beach Road

By Pattaya Mail
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Municipal officers and lifeguards detain a knife-wielding man behaving erratically near Soi 16 on Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya detained a man behaving erratically while allegedly under the influence of drugs along Jomtien Beach Road on March 17.

Municipal officers from the Jomtien enforcement unit, working together with lifeguards stationed along Jomtien Beach, responded to reports of a man acting aggressively near Soi 16 while carrying a knife.

Officials said the individual appeared intoxicated and posed a potential risk to people in the area. Officers quickly intervened and were able to safely bring the situation under control.

After the man was restrained, authorities coordinated with police who arrived to take him into custody for further legal action.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is seen smoking while sitting on the pavement near Soi 16 on Jomtien Beach moments before municipal officers and lifeguards moved in to detain him.

The suspect is escorted by municipal officers and police after being detained near Soi 16 on Jomtien Beach for further legal proceedings.















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