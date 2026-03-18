Pattaya officers help wandering man return home for fresh start

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Pattaya assisted a homeless man seeking to return to his hometown, helping arrange transportation and support services to give him a chance for a new beginning.

On March 17, Pattaya municipal enforcement officers encountered the man during routine patrols. After speaking with him, the officers learned that he wished to return to his home province but lacked the means to travel.

Authorities coordinated with the Ban Mitmaitri Social Development Center to obtain the necessary documentation required to process assistance. The officers also worked with the Sawang Boriboon in Pattaya to arrange financial support for his travel expenses.

Once the arrangements were completed, municipal officers escorted the man to the Roong Reuang bus terminal in North Pattaya, ensuring he could board safely and begin his journey back home.





City officials said the effort reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to assisting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those in need are not left without support.

“Every life has value,” officials said, noting that the city will continue working with social service organizations and charities to help people in difficult circumstances find opportunities for a fresh start.









































