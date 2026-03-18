Pattaya municipal officers sweep beach of unauthorized vendors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have stepped up enforcement along the city’s beachfront, targeting unauthorized vendors who occupy public space with rental mats and chairs without proper permits.

Officers from the municipal enforcement division conducted inspections along the beach in Pattaya, focusing on operators offering mats and chairs for rent to tourists without authorization.

Authorities said the activity violates regulations governing the use of public areas, as beach space is designated as a shared public zone intended for all visitors.

During the operation, officials confiscated several items, including mats and chairs placed on the sand for commercial use. The seized equipment was transported to the municipal enforcement center for storage.

Operators found violating the rules will face fines in accordance with local regulations.

City officials said the ongoing inspections are part of efforts to ensure fair use of public space and maintain order along Pattaya’s beaches, while also asking business operators to comply with regulations when using shared areas.



































