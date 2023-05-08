Revenue Dept. dismisses rumors of ‘departure tax’ for Thais and foreign residents

The Revenue Department has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that it is planning to reintroduce a departure tax for Thais and foreign residents leaving the country.

The tax, initially imposed in 1983, was scrapped in 1991. However, the constitution requires the department to assess the suitability of old executive decrees, including the departure tax.







According to Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, the department’s deputy director-general, the government has no intention of reinstating the tax. He noted that the department conducted a survey on the tax from May 3-17 on its website, www.rd.go.th, to comply with constitutional requirements.

However, some members of the public saw the survey and became extremely concerned, thinking that the tax was making a comeback.







Winit also revealed that the department would conduct similar surveys on inheritance and petroleum income taxes by the end of next year. The purpose of the surveys is to assess public opinion on executive decrees scrapped by past administrations. (NNT)















