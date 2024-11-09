Kite sales soar along Sriracha Road as cool season brings brisk business

SRIRACHA, Thailand – On the morning of November 8, with the arrival of the cool season, colorful kites in all shapes and sizes began lining the sides of Sriracha-Nong Kho Road, opposite The Plus Village in Sriracha, Chonburi. Vendors display their vibrant kites, attracting passersby who often stop to buy them as gifts for children and family.

The kites on offer include traditional Thai Chula kites, box kites, cartoon-themed kites, airplane kites, snake kites, and more. Made from repurposed fabric and crafted with bamboo frames, these eye-catching kites are arranged along the roadside, where they tend to sell well. The majority of customers are children and parents eager to enjoy this outdoor pastime during the breezy weather.



Sumon Unawong, 56, a kite vendor from Khon Kaen, has been selling fabric kites for years, traveling to different provinces to bring his kites to new customers. Prices range from 60 to 200 baht, with the smallest kites, priced at 60 baht, being the most popular.

Sumon explains that fabric kites are more durable and easier to maintain than paper ones, making them ideal for regular play. He invites anyone interested in this traditional, family-friendly activity to stop by his roadside stall along the Sriracha-Nong Kho Road or to call him at 080-740-6030.













































