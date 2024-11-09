Pattaya official files complaint against man for verbal abuse and threats following sidewalk violation warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 7, Jomtien municipal official Kritsana Rattanakhuen filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police, presenting video evidence against a man who verbally abused him and threatened physical harm. The incident occurred after Kritsana had asked the man to remove a chair placed on the public sidewalk for a cat, obstructing pedestrian traffic.



Kritsana recounted that around midnight, he was responding to a noise complaint near Jomtien Beach’s Big Market area. While investigating, he encountered three men sitting on the back of a truck, one of whom had placed a chair on the sidewalk for a cat. When Kritsana politely requested the removal of the chair to clear the walkway, the man in a red shirt reacted angrily. He began using offensive language, insulted Kritsana’s family, and even raised his hand as if to strike him. Fortunately, the man’s friends intervened and advised him to calm down.







Kritsana expressed disappointment, explaining he approached the situation professionally and courteously but received hostility in return. He noted that similar confrontations often involve individuals who rent out beach chairs or sell items like kratom drinks. He urged for cooperation among all parties to maintain order and promote Pattaya’s image as a welcoming tourist destination.

































