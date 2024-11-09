Sriracha Municipality invites all to Koh Loy Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 14-15

SRIRACHA, Thailand –Sriracha Deputy Mayor, Ms. Korawan Tameeyasorn, invites locals and visitors alike to join the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival on Koh Loy. The festival, held November 14-15 at the Sriracha Municipality Health Park, offers an opportunity to enjoy the traditional Thai holiday along the beautiful Sriracha Bay.



Festivalgoers can experience a 400-meter illuminated walk from the Health Park to Koh Loy, complete with captivating evening light and sound displays. The event will also feature exhibitions showcasing the evolution of Thai krathongs, as well as live demonstrations on crafting eco-friendly krathongs from natural materials led by local students.

The event’s highlights include performances by Thai cultural dance group Natya Phatara, vibrant traditional music from students of local schools, and nostalgic renditions of classic Thai dance tunes by the renowned 4S Combo band. Through this festival, Sriracha Municipality aims to promote both the beauty of Loy Krathong traditions and environmental awareness.



















































