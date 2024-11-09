Sriracha Municipality invites all to Koh Loy Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 14-15

By Pattaya Mail
Visitors can enjoy a scenic 400-meter walk from the Health Park to Koh Loy while admiring beautiful lights, sound shows, and exhibits on Thai krathong evolution and natural materials.

SRIRACHA, Thailand –Sriracha Deputy Mayor, Ms. Korawan Tameeyasorn, invites locals and visitors alike to join the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival on Koh Loy. The festival, held November 14-15 at the Sriracha Municipality Health Park, offers an opportunity to enjoy the traditional Thai holiday along the beautiful Sriracha Bay.

Festivalgoers can experience a 400-meter illuminated walk from the Health Park to Koh Loy, complete with captivating evening light and sound displays. The event will also feature exhibitions showcasing the evolution of Thai krathongs, as well as live demonstrations on crafting eco-friendly krathongs from natural materials led by local students.

The event’s highlights include performances by Thai cultural dance group Natya Phatara, vibrant traditional music from students of local schools, and nostalgic renditions of classic Thai dance tunes by the renowned 4S Combo band. Through this festival, Sriracha Municipality aims to promote both the beauty of Loy Krathong traditions and environmental awareness.


Deputy Mayor Korawan Tameeyasorn invites locals and nearby residents to enjoy Loy Krathong festivities on Koh Loy, Sriracha, from November 14-15, featuring stunning seaside views, traditional Thai culture, and eco-friendly practices.

The festival will include Thai cultural performances by Natyapat Dance School, live music by Four-S Combo, and hands-on krathong-making workshops by local students using natural, recycled materials. The event is based on the 3 ideas of reduce, reuse, and recycle.



Join the enchanting Loy Krathong Festival at Koh Loy on November 14-15 to enjoy beautiful evening light displays, Thai cultural showcases, and a meaningful eco-friendly celebration by the Sriracha coast. The event is free from all kinds of lighting and explosive items.



Discover the beauty of Loy Krathong traditions with live performances, krathong-making demonstrations, and classic Thai music, as Sriracha Municipality brings together heritage and environmental awareness for all ages.















