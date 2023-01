Kids released turtles into the open sea on Children’s Day in Sattahip.

The navy’s Air and Coastal Defend Command threw open the doors of its Sea Turtle Conservation Center Jan. 14 to teach children about Thailand’s endangered Green and Hawksbill turtles.

In addition to stage shows, conservation lessons and exhibitions, the center also let children release baby turtles on the beach and watch them take off on their perilous swim to survival in Sattahip Bay.