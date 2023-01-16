Mae Sot border in Tak province reopens after three-year closure

A Thailand-Myanmar border point at Mae Sot has finally reopened after closing for three years due to the pandemic and political situation in Myanmar. Local officials hope the reopening will help rejuvenate trade and tourism in the area.

Thai and Myanmar nationals can once again cross the border between Thailand’s Tak province and Myanmar’s Myawaddy town through the 1st Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at the Mae Sot border crossing.







The reopening ceremony was presided over by Tak Governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj and his Myawaddy counterpart U Zaw Tin.

The decision to reopen the border at the 1st Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge was reached following an announced ceasefire by Myanmar’s military earlier this month, along with corresponding peace negotiations. (NNT)

































