Thailand ready to host Specialized Expo 2028 in Phuket

Thailand has reaffirmed its readiness and commitment to hosting Specialized Expo 2028 in Phuket.

Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Thailand’s proposal to host the international event in Phuket is on the national agenda. He also emphasized that the government, private sector and local communities have shown their dedication and support and are fully prepared to host the Specialized Expo 2028.







Additionally, the permanent secretary highlighted the importance of the expo for Southeast Asia, stressing that it would indicate the region’s readiness to host more expos if Thailand is chosen.

Thailand launched its candidacy for Phuket to host the international event, showcasing the southern island’s preparedness to host the event under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”. According to the permanent secretary, the theme also aligns with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, which promotes sustainable growth for the country.







Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has disclosed that the expo will also offer a platform for countries to present their innovations for a sustainable future. The event is estimated to boost the province and the country, attracting around 4.9 million visitors and generating some 49 billion baht in revenue.

Phuket Provincial Governor Narong Woonciew assured that the province is ready and capable of hosting the international expo. He outlined Phuket’s development strategy to become a medical and education hub, smart city and center in a variety of fields.







Thailand is one of five nations launching bids to host the 2028 Specialized Expo, along with the United States, Argentina, Serbia, and Spain. The Bureau of International Exposition will announce which country will host the 2028 Specialized Expo in June. (NNT)

































