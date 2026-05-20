Pattaya residents warn homeless and stray animal problems are hurting tourism image

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials visited the Wat Chai Mongkhol community on May 19 after residents voiced growing concerns over homeless people, stray animals, flooding, and garbage accumulation, warning that the worsening conditions are beginning to damage the city’s image as a major international tourism destination. The inspection was ordered by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who assigned Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinitkan to lead a team of city executives, council members, and officials to meet directly with residents and assess ongoing quality-of-life problems in the area. Residents said homelessness in Pattaya has become increasingly visible in tourist zones, public spaces, markets, beaches, and sidewalks. Many people are reportedly sleeping in public areas including under bridges, along beachfronts, and near commercial districts, creating growing unease among both residents and tourists.







Locals also complained about nighttime disturbances involving loud arguments, alcohol consumption, and occasional fights, describing the issue as a long-running problem that authorities have yet to fully resolve despite repeated enforcement operations. At the same time, stray dogs and cats continue to create sanitation and safety concerns within the community, while heavy rainfall regularly causes flooding in low-lying areas. Residents also pointed to garbage accumulation in several locations, saying unpleasant odors and visible waste are negatively affecting Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class tourist city.

Community members warned that the situation could eventually impact tourism confidence if authorities fail to implement more comprehensive solutions, particularly regarding homeless welfare support, temporary shelter systems, mental health screening, and alcohol rehabilitation programs.



Officials acknowledged the concerns during the field visit and said the city would coordinate with relevant agencies to accelerate solutions and improve living conditions in affected neighborhoods.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat said Pattaya remains committed to improving community infrastructure, cleanliness, public order, and safety, stressing that solving local problems at the neighborhood level is essential to maintaining investor confidence and preserving Pattaya’s international tourism image.























































