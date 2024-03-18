Jomtien temple launches English lessons for youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – An English language education programme was initiated at the Wat Boonkanjanaram Temple Meditation Centre in Jomtien on March 16. Aptly named the “Seedlings Project for Sustainable English Language Education for Youth” the initiative aims to empower local youth through comprehensive English language instruction, fostering both educational development and cross-cultural understanding.







At the heart of the project lies a commitment to provide local youth with valuable English language skills, enabling them to communicate effectively and participate in diverse cultural exchanges. By offering English instruction as a productive leisure activity, the initiative seeks to enrich the educational landscape and open doors to future opportunities for the youth.







Central to the project’s implementation are volunteer foreign teachers who will conduct lessons every Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Periodic evaluations will be conducted to gauge progress and explore avenues for expansion. Plans are underway to extend teaching sessions to Sundays in the future, contingent upon the success of the initiative. The initial education session equipped 43 students with learning materials to support their educational journey, marking the beginning of a promising chapter in their language acquisition.





































