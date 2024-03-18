Valuable marble garden set stolen from rescue unit in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a brazen act of theft, unidentified criminals stole a marble garden set, valued at 14,000 Baht, from the premises of the Nawang Rescue Point in east Pattaya on March 16.







The bewildered members of the rescue unit immediately reported the incident to the Banglamung Police Station. Concurrently, Wisut Thongyoo, 49-year-old personnel of Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit at Nawang Rescue Point in Takiantia sub-district, reached out to the media for assistance in raising awareness and aiding in the retrieval of the stolen property.







According to Wisut, the theft occurred while the rescue team was engaged in rescue missions. The set, which had been intact during the morning hours, mysteriously disappeared by evening, prompting inquiries among the staff and volunteers. None had any knowledge of its disappearance, leading Wisut to suspect a deliberate act orchestrated by unknown robbers.







Expressing both bewilderment and concern over the incident, Wisut emphasized the level of preparation required for such a theft, suggesting the involvement of multiple individuals. He urged for concerted efforts to recover the stolen property and bring the perpetrators to justice, thereby safeguarding the community against similar incidents in the future.































