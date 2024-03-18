Morrakot Kuldilok elected president of Thai Hotels Association – Eastern Chapter

PATTAYA, Thailand – Morrakot Kuldilok, affectionately known as Khun Ploy, has been elected as the President of the Thai Hotels Association – Eastern Chapter for the term 2024-2026. The announcement came during the Association’s Annual General Meeting held at the Cape Dara Resort Pattaya on March 13.

In a closely contested election, Morrakot secured victory with a vote tally of 31 to 25, defeating her opponent and assuming leadership for the next two years. In her victory speech, she underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing the region’s tourism sector.







With a background in hotel management, Morrakot who is the Group Director of Grand Bella Pattaya Hotel brings extensive experience to her new role. She emphasized the crucial role of the association in driving Pattaya’s tourism economy and pledged to continue the initiatives of her predecessors. Among her key priorities is the enhancement of marketing strategies and skills among association members to further promote the region as a tourist destination.







Morrakot also stressed the importance of inclusivity, particularly focusing on members from every province, with a special emphasis on Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. She outlined plans to organize road-shows and online meetings to engage with members, gather feedback, and address their concerns effectively.

While the names of other committee members are yet to be announced, the association expressed gratitude to all participants, including honorary chairpersons, advisors, committee members, and the media, for their contributions to the successful election process.







The election process was overseen by a distinguished committee comprising Amphai Sakdanukuljit, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Recreation of Chonburi Province; Sulai Sriphantho, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, Surat Thepchaito, Director of Pattaya City Sports Department, and Sathitpatkorn Rojanaritpichet, representative of the Journalists Association.































