Jomtien Sugar Palm beach transforms into three-wheeled food hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien Dong Tan (Sugar Palm) Beach area is undergoing a notable transformation into a vibrant hub for three-wheeled food vendors. This shift is seen as a response to the challenges faced by Pattaya in regulating sales activities in public spaces.

Local authorities, grappling with control difficulties, are considering unconventional measures, including allowing open freedom for selling activities in public spaces, as long as they don’t interfere with parking locations.

Discussions include the possibility of designating specific areas for motorcycle parking, restricting side-cars from vending in these spaces. These proposed changes aim to bring order to street vending dynamics in Pattaya.







While awaiting an official decision, Dong Tan Beach continues to witness the innovative transformation, with three-wheeled vendors taking center stage.

Pattaya stands on the brink of redefining its urban landscape, embracing a new era of dynamic street vending, and residents eagerly anticipate how these changes will shape the city’s future.































