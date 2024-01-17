Pets sterilized and vaccinated on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over 100 caring pet owners on Koh Larn Island brought their beloved animals for sterilization and vaccination services on January 16. The initiative, led by the Chonburi Provincial Livestock Department and Pattaya City Administration’s mobile unit, aimed to control the population of dogs and cats, ensuring the welfare of animals in the region.







The services included spaying, neutering, and vaccinations to protect against diseases. This joint effort underscores a commitment to responsible pet ownership and addresses challenges with stray animals. Extending services to Koh Larn Island highlights the importance of reaching communities beyond the mainland. Grateful pet owners appreciate the accessible services, recognizing the significance of such campaigns in promoting the health and well-being of their furry companions.































