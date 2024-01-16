Morocco elected President of UN Human Rights Council for 2024

The Kingdom of Morocco has been elected as the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the year 2024.

Morocco’s election as the head of the UN Human Rights Council is seen as a significant milestone in the country’s persistent efforts to promote and protect human rights on the international stage.

Morocco has been implementing significant national initiatives to strengthen the rule of law and the protection of human rights. Many reforms have been carried out in areas of democracy, gender equality, social and economic development to the benefit of the population.







Morocco actively contributes to actions and measures aimed at promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, fighting against radicalism and extremism, protecting migrants’ rights and ensuring sustainable environment.

As President of Human Rights Council, Morocco is committed to continuing its longstanding efforts to meet the goals and objectives of the Council through fostering dialogue and consensus among its members and regional groups. (TNA)































