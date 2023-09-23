Health Ministry approves plan to administer 1 million doses of HPV vaccine in females aged 11-20

The National Communicable Disease Committee has approved an accelerated plan to administer 1 million doses of the HPV vaccine in females aged 11-20.

This initiative aims to prevent infections of the HPV virus, a leading cause of cervical cancer. This is part of the Quick Win policy under the “Comprehensive Cancer Care” program, which aims to administer 1 million doses within 100 days.







It has been pointed out that administering the vaccine before sexual activity can be up to 90% effective in preventing infections, and even after the age of 11, it can still provide protection against HPV infections.

For the initial 100-day vaccination plan, once the policy has been communicated to government agencies nationwide, preparations will begin in October.







This includes identifying target groups, developing a database system, as well as coordinating and signing agreements with the Education Ministry, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, Labour Minister, the Department of Local Administration, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to ensure readiness. Campaigns will be launched to begin vaccination in one pilot province of each public health zone.

Starting from November to December 2023, vaccination services will be expedited at government hospitals, private hospitals under contract, and healthcare units designated by provincial or municipal public health offices.

Vaccination will be carried out in two forms: students will receive their doses at schools after the semester begins, while individuals aged 18-20 will be vaccinated at healthcare units near their homes. (TNA)













