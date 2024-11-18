Jomtien Beach littered with dangerous debris after Loy Krathong Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand –– Following the Loy Krathong festival, Jomtien Beach in Pattaya was left littered with hazardous debris, including nails, sharp sticks, and fragments of krathongs (traditional floating offerings). A popular social media page, “Drama-addict,” shared alarming images, warning visitors of the dangers these remnants pose to beachgoers.

As of November 17, the beach, still covered in banana leaves, flowers, and other krathong materials, presents a safety risk for tourists, particularly for children playing in the water. Local families have been cautioning their children to stay away from the sharp debris.

This situation has sparked concern over the impact on Pattaya’s image as a major tourist destination. Citizens are urging authorities to swiftly clean up the area and implement future measures to ensure the use of eco-friendly materials in the celebrations.

















































