Pattaya tourists evacuated in panic as fire breaks out in condominium on Thappraya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Disaster Prevention Center received reports of a fire at Treetops Condominium, located on Thappraya Road at 6:36 AM on November 17. Firefighters and rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found foreign tourists in a state of panic after a fire broke out in room 613 on the 6th floor, with smoke pouring out of the room. Emergency responders quickly evacuated the building. Firefighters used water to control the flames, and the fire was extinguished within approximately 15 minutes.

Witnesses stated that the room was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the fire was initially noticed when smoke started to spread. Authorities suspect the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit. Damage to personal property inside the room was reported. Investigators from the Chonburi Provincial Forensic Department will continue to examine the cause of the fire.

