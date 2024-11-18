Drug-fueled rampage triggered by a bowl of rice leads to arrest in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police, along with the district administration and investigation teams, were called to a violent incident at a home in Pong Saked, Banglamung, on November 17. A 30-year-old man, identified as Montree, was found in a drug-induced rage, destroying property inside his house. He smashed windows, damaged walls, tables, and even a motorcycle.

After a tense standoff, during which Montree hid in a bedroom, police officers managed to persuade him to surrender after approximately 30 minutes of negotiation. It was later revealed that he had consumed methamphetamine two days prior. The cause of his violent outburst stemmed from an argument with his sister over a bowl of rice, which had been finished without being replaced.

Further investigation revealed Montree had a previous arrest warrant for drug possession and usage from the Pattaya District Court. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for legal proceedings.


















































